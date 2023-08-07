Loring Mega Autocross off to the races

LIMESTONE, Maine (WAGM) -The rain didn’t stop Many car and autocross enthusiasts from being out at Loring Air Force Base this weekend enjoying the Loring Mega Autocross event. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter was there on Saturday and has the story.

It was off to the races at the Loring Mega Autocross event on Saturday. The Cumberland Motor Club has held this event at Loring Air Force Base for more than a decade bringing thrilling autocross driving competitions to the community.

Russ Drazek, President of the Cumberland Motor Club, says “Autocross is a precision driving competition, we set up a course with road cones and the objective is to navigate through the course as quickly as possible without hitting the cones. "

There was a record high of 120 pre-registers at the event this year. Liam King, the Vice President of the Cumberland Motor Club, says this event is one of the largest autocross venues in the Northeast and brings many people from different parts of the states.

Liam King, Vice President of the Cumberland Motor Club, says “Brings people all over the tri state area, and all over New England, Maine, Mass, Pennsylvania, New York, it’s great. We even get people coming down from up north from Canada and Quebec, so it tracks everyone all around. It’s such a large venue that is very uncommon to see in autocross and we are quite lucky to be able to run here for the past 10+ years.”

King has been apart of the Cumberland Motor Club for a few years, and says there is nothing like having the event at the Loring Air Force Base.

Liam King: “Recently, two years ago got into the Vice President position and I came to Loring five years ago and been hooked since. It’s unlike no other event, I have been to quite a few other venues in different states in New Hampshire and Vermont, and there is nothing even close to comparable.”

As another year has gone by, there are a few things the club is looking to build into next year.

Russ Drazek: “Always trying to make things run smoother, we are always trying to get as much value for the time that we are here. And we are always trying to attract new people and continue to build the club and participation.”

Liam King: “Hopefully next year one thing we have done before in the past, but are going to do again is the bomb pad right behind me, we will set up a burn out pad so we will put a bunch of cones in a circle, so people can practice handling their car in a controlled slot.”

While it was a wet day for some autocross, it didn’t stop the fun for everyone. Isaac Potter News Source 8.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.