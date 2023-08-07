Poem-Reading in the Northern Aroostook

Fort Kent, Maine (WAGM) - Two national authors who are natives of Aroostook County returned to Northern Aroostook for a poem-reading event. The two authors not only read poems but also shared some secrets to their success.

The upstairs of the Swamp Buck Restaurant and Lounge in Fort Kent was transformed into a free literary event. The event wasn’t just about reading for the two authors-- Cathie Pelletier, who is from Allagash and Connie Voisine, who is from Fort Kent-- it was also the first time they have ever met in person.

Voisine “It can be done is what she proved. Even if you’re from Fort Kent or Allagash it can be done. When The Funeral Makers came out, I was living in New York and I had heard about it from people back home that she had written that novel, but then to see it in the New York Times when I was beginning my own life, what turned out to be my own life as a writer. It was remarkable.”

Pelletier “It is surprising to know that she was a little girl shopping in the same stores I was here in Fort Kent, and we never met each other until tonight. I had heard about her, and I didn’t realize you know, sometimes you hear “Oh, my sister’s a poet or my brother’s a novelist” and you think “Oh, yeah sure” But she is the real deal.”

Voisine and Pelletier say the secret to their success is hard work and finding inspiration from a mentor.

