‘They’re serious about their ducks’: Island Falls hosts ninth annual rubber duck race

ISLAND FALLS, Maine (WAGM) - More than 400 rubber ducks launched from the Route 2 bridge into the Mattawamkeag River in Island Falls Saturday to begin the town’s annual rubber duck race, a part of the Island Falls Summerfest.

“People come with a list of numbers and they’re serious about their ducks, like ‘I’ve got to have this number,’” event organizer Cindy Cole said.

The ninth annual Island Falls duck race took place Saturday as a part of the town’s yearly summer festival. The event started with less than 50 ducks in 2015, but now that number has grown to over 400.

“We just had a lady here this morning, she said she’s planned her whole week around the duck race, Cole said. “Pete Connelly, he’s the one who said, ‘I have these ducks and I’m looking for somebody to run a duck race,’ and I thought about it for about half a day and I decided I would do it and my husband has been helping me ever since.”

And Connelly, like everyone else, takes the race very serious.

“I bought twelve ducks, but I have to be very neutral here,” Connelly said. “We drug test the ducks afterwards, and so we think it should be a clean race.”

The ducks are dumped off the Route 2 bridge into the river and race through the rapids toward the yellow rope strung across as the finish line. The event is a 50-50, with half the proceeds going to the winner and the other half as scholarship money for local students heading to college.

“Island Falls is created because of this little island, and we thought, ‘let’s get more people to appreciate it and see what we have,” Connelly said. “It’s a wonderful gift that everybody can enjoy.”

Island Falls resident Rebecca Drew, who recently retired after 23 years as a librarian, took home this year’s prize.

“I had five ducks in the race,” Drew said. “Everybody hopes and kind of wishes ... but I didn’t get to the point where I thought ‘well gee if I win, I’m going to do this ... It’s a blessing.”

Organizers say people should buy ducks earlier next year to secure their spot in the race, which has only grown every year since it began in 2015.

