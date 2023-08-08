Aroostook County Sheriff To Resign September 1st

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - Aroostook County Sheriff Shawn Gillen has submitted a letter announcing his intention to resign as sheriff effective September 1st, according to the Aroostook County Democratic Committee. They add that In accordance with Maine law, Governor Janet T. Mills will appoint a qualified individual to serve out the remainder of Sheriff Gillen’s term from a list provided by the County Committee of the outgoing Sheriff’s political party.

The Aroostook County Democratic Committee will Caucus on August 27th over zoom. They are asking for any interested candidate for Sheriff to declare their interest by emailing AroostookCountyDemocrats@gmail.com with their resume and a brief statement of interest. They will be invited to join the Zoom meeting. To be eligible for consideration, a candidate must be registered to vote as a Democrat in Aroostook County.

Jackie Reader, the Chair of the Aroostook County Democratic Committee said in a statement “I thank Sheriff Gillen for his many years of service to the people of Aroostook County and for his dedication to public safety.I look forward to hearing from candidates who share his law enforcement expertise and dedication so that we may make an informed recommendation to Governor Mills.”

For more information about the meeting, you can visit the Aroostook County Democrat’s Facebook Page.

