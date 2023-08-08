Black Bear Safety

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - With Maine’s high population of black bears, it can be terrifying to have an encounter with these animals. Whether you’re hiking, hunting, or living close to the woods, it can be worrisome to think of what you would do in an encounter with a black bear. Scott Soucy an experienced bear hunter and owner of Homestead Lodge explains the best reaction to a black bear.“The best response is standing your ground making yourself look big making noise yelling at it trying to intimidate it.”

He further explains what situation black bears are most commonly going to get aggressive.“If you encounter one and it gets aggressive chances are you’ve gotten in between it and its cubs and spooked it somehow so if you just further intimidate it because they are already intimidated anyway just further intimidate it its natural reaction is to flee.” If the bear starts to approach and is being aggressive Scott Soucy says, “If a bear decides that you know it’s over and it’s coming after you with a black bear everyone thinks you got to play dead roll over and play dead black bears you don’t play dead with a black bear you need to fight back.

A reminder for all people is to not deliberately feed bears and to always be aware of your surroundings when doing anything outdoors.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.