Cooperative effort allows teams to have full soccer schedules

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The start of the regular season for many soccer teams around the county is just a week away. Teams that take part in the harvest break have been practicing for a couple of weeks and can begin playing regular season games on August 11th. This is the first year of small sided soccer. That will give schools who don’t have enough players for a regular game to play 8 versus 8. Because of that change it made scheduling games more challenging. That is where cooperation between several conferences are ensuring that teams will have a regular season schedule.

Tim Watt:” We needed to expand out mainly because 8 v 8 and 11 v 11 are different philosophies because of the even number on the field and odd number on the field. There are a lot of teams that will only want to play their 8 v 8 or 11 v 11 and to get enough games we had to reach out to the other leagues.”

Watt said that former Penobscot Valley High School Athetic Director Gerald Hutchinson who before his retirement put together the Penobscot Valley Conference Schedule started working with other conferences in the area to guarantee a schedule.

Watt:” The Penobscot Valley and Downeast Conference and the Aroostook League have pulled together to get 8 v 8 and 11 v 11 enough games.”

It is still very early in the process, but as of now there are two girls and four boys teams from the Aroostook League are plannig to take part in small sided soccer

Watt:” It could change, but right now 8 v 8 on the girls side includes Katahdin and East Grand and on the boys side, East Grand, SAHS, Van Buren and Wisdom.

Watt says that the partnership between the three conferences and leagues could also help if teams are having a difficult time getting a sports schedule in other parts of the year.

Watt:” If our teams need game from other conference that this is going to open up and allow us to have the flexibility to do that.”

