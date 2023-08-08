Maine mom who pleaded guilty to her child’s overdose death begins 4-year sentence

A Maine woman who pleaded guilty in the overdose death of her 1-year-old son has begun serving a sentence of four years in prison for manslaughter
Mariah Dobbins
Mariah Dobbins(WAGM)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOULTON, Maine (AP) — A Maine woman who pleaded guilty in the overdose death of her 1-year-old son has begun serving a prison sentence for manslaughter.

Mariah Dobbins, 29, of Easton, was ordered last month to serve four years under a plea agreement following the March 19, 2022, death of her son, Jaden Raymond. Maine State Police released few details at the time, but an autopsy later revealed the boy died from a fentanyl overdose.

Dobbins told police she and her two sons had fallen asleep watching TV and that Jayden was unresponsive when she woke up. Law enforcement officials accused Dobbins of being inattentive to the point of being criminally negligent.

Defense attorney Steve Smith said prosecutors wanted a harsh penalty following a number of high-profile deaths of children. Dobbins was sentenced July 20 to 12 years in prison, but with most of the sentence suspended.

“The state wanted to make an example of Ms. Dobbins because there seems to be a wave of these cases,” Smith said Tuesday.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Service came under criticism following a spate of children’s deaths from abuse or neglect. There also have been several cases of babies and children overdosing, typically when they ingested drugs that were left in the open, amid an epidemic of opioid abuse in the state.

Most Read

11 year old Gavin Bell joined an elite club this morning. He had a hole in one.
11 year old joins the Hole in one club.
Caribou Rehab is Hiring
Caribou Rehab Employment Opportunities
Just as the dancing had started at the couple’s reception, an unexpected guest showed up – a...
Bear crashes couple’s wedding, steals their desserts
‘They’re serious about their ducks’: Island Falls hosts ninth annual rubber duck race
Local law enforcement take steps to improve mental health in Aroostook County

Latest News

Parts of New England, including Mount Washington, saw record rain in July
FILE - Baby eels swim in a plastic bag after being caught near Brewer, Maine, on May 25, 2017....
Maine fisherman hope annual catch quota of valuable baby eel will be raised
Health care provider to pay largest Medicare fraud settlement in Maine history
Tornado
Tornado touches down in southwestern New Hampshire, meteorologist confirms