RSU 39 Caribou Among Other Maine School Districts Experiencing Teacher Shortage Just As New School Year Set To Start

Maine Educator Summit back for its second year (WABI)

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A county school district is among several throughout the state reported to have a major school shortage. This is being reported just as a new school year is set to begin. RSU 39 - Caribou, has 5 open teacher positions right now. Grace Leavitt, the President of the Maine Education Association called the situation “alarming.”

With just weeks remaining until students return to the classroom, numerous school districts are sharing the number of staff vacancies they have. Last week, the Maine Education Association shared a breakdown of staffing data self-reported by 16 districts. Caribou was among them.

“Compensation is the No. 1 issue in terms of attracting qualified people to the profession, and then, of course, there are things like workload which is only exacerbated by greater shortages,” she added. With the Maine Educator Summit getting underway in Augusta Monday, the Department of Education was not able to discuss the issue but agreed Maine is impacted by the teacher shortage.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.