Showers Become Scattered in Nature Tonight, with Cloudy Skies Lingering Through Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. After more rain showers and downpours during the day today, shower activity has under performed at least here in the county. Looking at some of the rainfall amounts, most places as of late this afternoon had seen between half an inch to as much as almost nine tenths of an inch of rain. Showers are continuing to diminish this evening, resulting in lower rainfall totals by tomorrow morning.

Across the rest of the state it’s been a different story. Rainfall downstate today has tallied in the multiple inch range. Gray had the highest report so far with this system, with just over five inches of rain falling there. Across the rest of southern and western Maine, rainfall amounts have ranged between three and a half to four and ha half inches of rainfall. This has resulted in flood warnings being issued for places downstate thanks to both flooding concerns along with possible road washouts thanks to the excessive rainfall.

This evening’s weather setup shows the area of low pressure and fronts still sitting off to our west this evening. This is expected to move through the region later tonight, and stall out just to our west during the day tomorrow. This will keep cloud cover in place for much of the day tomorrow, along with some chances for isolated showers. Showers will be more isolated in nature tomorrow, with not everyone seeing a shower during the day. We finally see some changes tomorrow night, as skies are expected to clear out before sunrise Thursday morning.

Going hour by hour through the rest of this evening shows widespread showers becoming more scattered in nature between now and midnight. This will leave us with mostly cloudy skies through the rest of the overnight hours, along with a few scattered showers to wake up to tomorrow morning. Low temperatures tonight aren’t expected to move much from where they are right now. Low temperatures may drop another degree or two, but otherwise look to sit in the upper 50s and lower 60s for most spots. Southeasterly winds will shift into the east, but remain light between now and tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow starts off with a few showers in spots, but otherwise cloudy skies expected during the morning hours. This lasts well into the afternoon hours, with a few breaks in the clouds possible late in the day tomorrow over western areas. Clearing skies continue to work eastward tomorrow night, resulting in a nicer start to the day Thursday with more sunshine. High temperatures tomorrow will struggle to warm up once again. High temperatures in most spots only reach the mid and upper 60s. Northwesterly winds will try to funnel in cooler and drier air, but will struggle to do so with cloud cover in place along with humid air stretching well into Canada at this time.

