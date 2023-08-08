Steady Rain Showers Today, Heavy at Times

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Areal Flood Watch (WAGM)

Good morning everyone. Most of us are already waking up to some rain showers this morning. A lot of what we have seen so far has been fairly light in nature, but that will change as we go through the course of the next couple of hours. As a result, the National Weather Service has placed the southern half of the county into an areal flood advisory through early tomorrow morning. This is where I am expecting the heaviest of rain showers to lie. This is also a good reminder that if you do encounter any flooded roadways to seek an alternate route.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

A lot of the rain showers are out ahead of the front looking at this Morning’s Weather Setup. While the main area of low pressure continues to sit to the northwest slowly advancing towards the state. This same system will keep rain showers in the forecast both tomorrow morning and into the afternoon and will likely keep our high temperatures below average.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Speaking of below average temperatures, our highs will really struggle to make it to the middle 60s by this afternoon. Our average high for this time of year typically sits in the upper 70s. Going hour by hour for you, we will see rain showers pick up in intensity throughout the next couple of hours and becoming more widespread. The heaviest of rain will fill into the region by the time we head into the lunchtime hours. This is when I am expecting the bulk of the rainfall accumulation to occur. With breezier conditions along with this front, I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for some of the rain we will see to become a bit windswept. That could result in some limited visibility. You will also want to be mindful of the possibility for some ponding on the roadways during the evening commute. With that in mind, you may want to give yourself plenty of time on your commute. Heavier rain showers continue to push through the region late this evening. It’s not until the early morning hours of tomorrow when we will likely see the rain showers wrap up. Lows will only fall back into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Expected Rainfall (WAGM)

In terms of rainfall totals between now and tomorrow, we are looking at most of the region picking up between one and two inches of rainfall with some localized higher totals possible in areas that pick up on more of the heavy downpours. We will continue with our highs remaining below average by tomorrow. Most areas will barely reach the lower 70s. While the steady rain showers look to wrap up by the morning commute, we will see shower chances continue throughout the afternoon. Anything we do see is expected to remain fairly light in nature compared to what we can expect today.

