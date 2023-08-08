U.S. Marshalls in Maine Warn of Phone Scams

By Shawn Cunningham
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning Floridians that artificial intelligence voice-cloning...
Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning Floridians that artificial intelligence voice-cloning technology is being used to carry out scams targeting older people.(MGN)

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The U.S. Marshals Service in Maine is alerting the public of a phone scam involving individuals claiming to be U.S. Marshals or other Federal Officials.

During these calls, scammers are “spoofing” actual U.S. Marshals office phone numbers attempting to fraudulently collect money or suffer legal consequences. The scammers claim potential victims need to “pay a fine or post bond” or face being arrested, losing their property, banking accounts or other consequences.

The scammers use many convincing tactics such as, citing publicly available information of prospective victims, which may include old residential addresses and phone numbers to appear credible. They may also provide fictitious information such as law enforcement badge and case numbers, names of actual law enforcement officials to further appear legitimate. Scammers may also spoof their phone numbers to appear on caller IDs as if they are calling from a government agency such as the U.S. Marshals Service.

The U.S. Marshals Service urges the public to be vigilant if you receive any calls of this nature and contact the agency in question by calling them directly from verified official websites to authenticate the information. If you believe you were a victim of such a scam, you are encouraged to report the incident to your local FBI office and to the FTC.

Things to remember:

U.S. MARSHALS WILL NEVER ask for credit/debit card/gift card numbers, wire transfers, or bank routing numbers for any purpose.

NEVER divulge personal or financial information to unknown callers.

Report scam phone calls to your local FBI office and to the FTC.

You can remain anonymous when you report.

The U.S. Marshals Service urges individuals not to divulge personal or financial information to unknown callers and highly recommends the public report similar crimes to their local police departments. If you believe you are a victim of fraud, report the incident through the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov. Also, you should report online, business, or phone scams to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) immediately at www.reportfraud.ftc.gov.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11 year old Gavin Bell joined an elite club this morning. He had a hole in one.
11 year old joins the Hole in one club.
Caribou Rehab is Hiring
Caribou Rehab Employment Opportunities
Just as the dancing had started at the couple’s reception, an unexpected guest showed up – a...
Bear crashes couple’s wedding, steals their desserts
‘They’re serious about their ducks’: Island Falls hosts ninth annual rubber duck race
Local law enforcement take steps to improve mental health in Aroostook County

Latest News

Maine Educator Summit back for its second year
RSU 39 Caribou Among Other Maine School Districts Experiencing Teacher Shortage Just As New School Year Set To Start
‘They’re serious about their ducks’: Island Falls hosts ninth annual rubber duck race
Local law enforcement take steps to improve mental health in Aroostook County
duck race
Island Falls Duck Race - VOD - clipped version