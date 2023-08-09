American Red Cross seeing a shortfall in blood donations throughout summer

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The American Red Cross has been seeing a shortfall in blood donations this summer that could impact blood supply. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter explains what this shortfall could mean.

Hospitals are struggling to keep shelves stocked with life saving blood products after the American Red Cross has seen a shortfall in blood donations this summer.

Jennifer Costa, Regional Communications Director for Red Cross of Northern New England, says “So the Red Cross really needs Mainers to help prevent a lumining blood shortage, Summer is always a tough time collecting blood, a tough time of year to collect blood. But in the first two months of this summer, we have seen a donation short fall of about 25,000 pints. So what that means is donated blood is going out to hospitals faster than it is coming in. Yet those patients are still depending on each one of us to roll up our sleeves and make that life saving blood available.”

Costa says the Red Cross always needs donations of all blood types, however there are certain blood types that are in demand right now.

Jennifer Costa: “Right now those in demand blood types are O negative, O positive, and B negative. And I will give you an example, why O negative is so critical. It is most requested by hospitals, and the most frequently depleted. That is because O negative is the universal blood type, so when an emergency happens and a patient comes in and there isn’t time to type their blood. Hospitals reach for that O negative blood to save a life.”

There are a few blood donation opportunities coming in the County in August. The American Red Cross is coming to Fort Kent on August 16th, Caribou on August 17th, and Houlton on August 18th. If you choose to donate, the Red Cross will be throwing in an incentive.

Jennifer Costa: “Everyone who comes out to donate during the month of August will get a 10 dollar E-gift card to the movie merchant of their choice. So if you like the movies just an added perk of rolling up your sleeve and donating in August with the Red Cross.”

To make an appointment to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or download the American Red Cross Blood Donor app. Isaac Potter News Source 8.

