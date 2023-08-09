Bud Light maker Anheuser-Busch sells 8 brands to cannabis company

Tilray Brands announced they have acquired eight beer and beverage brands from Anheuser-Busch. (Source: KMOV)
By KMOV Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) – Bud Light parent company Anheuser-Busch is selling off eight of its beer and beverage brands.

According to a news release, Anheuser-Busch is selling the eight brands to Tilray Brands, a cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company.

Tilray Brands made the announcement Monday.

The eight brands involved in the sale include Shock Top, Breckenridge Brewery, Blue Point Brewing Company, 10 Barrel Brewing Company, Redhook Brewery, Widmer Brothers Brewing, Square Mile Cider Company, and HiBall Energy.

The acquisition will make Tilray the fifth-largest craft beer business in the United States, up from the ninth largest, according to the company.

The transaction is expected to close sometime in 2023.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Gillen
Aroostook County Sheriff To Retire September 1
11 year old Gavin Bell joined an elite club this morning. He had a hole in one.
11 year old joins the Hole in one club.
Cooperative effort between three leagues helps fill soccer schedules.
Cooperative effort allows teams to have full soccer schedules
Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning Floridians that artificial intelligence voice-cloning...
U.S. Marshalls in Maine Warn of Phone Scams
Caribou Rehab is Hiring
Caribou Rehab Employment Opportunities

Latest News

President Joe Biden greets Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, center, along with Sen. Ben Ray Lujan,...
Biden claims his econ policies are reviving manufacturing, making his case at a wind farm plant
An employee of a Community Driving School in Lakewood, Colorado, crashed into the school,...
Employee crashes through front of Colorado driving school
A relief grant is available to Aroostook County small businesses
Mobile learning lab will bring bioscience education to Aroostook County
FILE - Musician Robbie Robertson arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 22,...
Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80