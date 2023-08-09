Mobile learning lab will bring bioscience education to Aroostook County

AUGUSTA, Maine (WAGM) - Money for a Life-Science Mobile Learning Lab has been allocated now a bill has been signed by Governor Janet Mills. This learning lab will be a bus supplied with state-of-the-art lab equipment. Its goal is to expand educational opportunities in rural Maine areas.

The law, LD 1389, secures $150,000 in state funds to complete the planning and development of the program. According to a press release from Senate President’s Troy Jackson’s office, the new law was created to provide students with life science skills and to “attract the next generation of workers to this industry”.

Christine Kirby, the Communications Director of Troy Jackson’s office, confirmed that the bus will bring benefits to students in northern Maine. The frequency and prioritization of the mobile lab’s visits to Aroostook County is yet to be determined.

Educate Maine assured that Aroostook County will be included in the program. “The lab will be some type of trailer that can be hauled by truck and dropped at middle schools across the state,” explains a spokesperson from Educate Maine. “We are prioritizing rural schools and under-resourced schools (based on eligibility for free lunch). Educators and school districts will be able to express interest in visits starting later this fall. While we have not formalized that process at this time, we will be ensuring that Aroostook and other rural counties are included as we design a ‘roadmap’ for delivering this exciting resource to schools.”

President Jackson, who created the bill, explains why this law will be important to rural areas in Maine. “The Mobile Learning Lab will provide students in rural Maine with the opportunity to take what they’ve learned in the classroom and apply in a state-of-the-art lab,” President Jackson says. “It’s about leveling the playing field in education, opening up pathways to good-paying careers, closing gaps in our workforce and investing in this emerging sector of Maine’s economy.”

A partner of the bill issued a statement in support of LD 1389. The letter, signed by Dr. Aileen Huang-Saad, of the Roux Institute at Northeastern University, explains the importance of educational equity and fairness for rural areas that may not have the same STEM resources as urban Maine schools. “This is also an equity and fairness issue,” the letter reads. “We need to make sure that hands-on STEM learning reaches students in every corner of our state—not just our urban school districts or our better-resourced suburban districts.”

Educate Maine, another supporter of the bill, states that although Maine is at an “economic crossroads”, this funding for the new generation may help increase high-quality jobs in the Maine bioscience industry. “Maine has an opportunity to create a robust life sciences industry but to do so, we need to deliberately cultivate a bioscience network and develop career pathways for future talent. This starts with investing in our students in the PreK-12 system,” says Katherine Howell, the Director or Workforce Development at Educate Maine, in a statement in support of the bill.

LD 1389 will take effect on Oct. 25, 2023, and with the lab being launched in early 2024.

The new law was supported by Maine Principals’ Association, the Roux Institute, Maine Community College System, The Jackson Laboratory, the Maine IDeA Network of Biomedical Research Excellence, Executive Director of the Maine Discovery Museum, BioME, and Learning Undefeated.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.