A Nice Start to the Day Tomorrow Before Showers and Storms Return Late Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. After more rain showers during the day today, we’ll finally see some changes in the forecast later tonight into tomorrow. The area of low pressure that has been providing the cloud cover and showers for much of the day today is finally expected to push east later tonight. This will leave us with clearing skies and some sunshine to start the day tomorrow. That isn’t expected to last, as cloud cover returns to the region during the afternoon hours along with some showers and thunderstorms. This activity continues into tomorrow evening, before more widespread showers and possible thunderstorms move into the region for Friday with a bigger area of low pressure.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows shower chances quickly tapering off this evening. This will leave us with clearing skies from west to east later tonight, resulting in cooler temperatures working in and a nicer start to the day tomorrow. Low temperatures tonight are expected to be cooler than last night, falling back into the mid and upper 50s for most places. Northwesterly winds will still be gusty this evening, but are expected to lighten up later tonight into tomorrow morning.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with plenty of sunshine, leaving us with what looks like a nice day. The nice weather sadly isn’t expected to last. More cloud cover returns to the county first over western spots during the afternoon hours. Cloud cover and showers continue to develop and work eastward during the afternoon hours, resulting in showers and thunderstorms over the eastern part of the county tomorrow evening. At this point, the potential for severe weather remains low, however if we end up seeing extended sunshine into the afternoon hours, we’ll see a better chance of stronger storms going into the evening. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to warm up into the mid to upper 70s for most places by the afternoon. Westerly winds are expected to be lighter during the day tomorrow, not having as much of an impact on the forecast.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

