Rabies Vaccine Drop

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Oral rabies vaccine baits are being dropped throughout Aroostook County by the National Rabies Management Program. The vaccines are primarily made for raccoons to help eradicate their strain of rabies.

Maine CDC’s Infectious Disease Epidemiology Program Director, Sara Robinson says, “The intent of this drop is to reduce the amount of rabies in the wildlife to prevent the raccoon strain from moving any further than it already is. So, the whole point is to reduce the risk for both animals coming in contact with rabies and for humans coming into contact with rabid animals.”

In the Eastern United States, including in Maine, raccoons are one of the primary sources of rabies transmission according to the rabies field coordinated for the National Rabies Management Program, Jordona Kirby.

Kirby “Raccoons are a really charismatic species, people tend to not only tolerate them, but very widely accept them. Feeding raccoons or other wildlife outside, or letting your pets share the food bowl or anything like that I think probably most people don’t realize that there are, you know, a series of risks associated with that.”

The vaccine baits will help to stop the transmission of rabies from wildlife to pets, then from pets to humans. Kirby says while the vaccines are safe, people should stop their pets from eating them, as the goal is to get them inside of as much wildlife as possible.

Kirby “Once an animal bites into that liquid vaccine packet, the vaccine will coat the back of their throat, and then it will initiate an immune response, so they’ll develop antibodies to protect them against rabies.”

The National Rabies Management Program has been able to achieve local elimination in several places where they are currently conducting the project. The long-term goal is to completely eliminate raccoon rabies from the County and ultimately the Eastern United States. Kirby says she believes both goals are attainable.

Kirby “We’ll have 3 fixed-wing airplanes based out of the Holton International Airport, and we’ll have a number of USDA staff as well as our contract pilots from dynamic aviation. And then we also have ground crews who will be distributing a small number of Bates in the town of Houlton.”

Both Kirby and Robinson suggest that people take precautions to avoid putting themselves at risk even after the vaccine drop is initiated.

Robinson “Keep your pets vaccinated. If you can exclude your house from bats, make sure they can’t get in your house that’s always a good tactic to take, and don’t pet wild animals. If you do have an exposure to a wild animal --If a wild animal bites you or scratches you -- call your health care provider because there is treatment.”

All of the baits will be dropped by Thursday of this week. If folks have questions about the vaccine bait, they can contact the Maine CDC says Kirby.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.