A relief grant is available to Aroostook County small businesses

(Will Thomas)
By WAGM News
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - A small business relief grant that aims to help Aroostook County businesses has opened their applications for the 2023 year.

The Northern Maine Business Relief Program is awarding grants up to $15,000 to small, for-profit businesses that have been established in 2020 or later. To be eligible, businesses need to have less than 250 employees and must show documentation of financial loss.

The grant is for businesses that have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic that were ineligible for other grant funding due to being a new business. The grant is funded by the Northern Maine Development Commission (NMDC), which, according to their website, aims to provide funding to “communities that are underserved and/or economically distressed”.

NMDC also funds the Northern Maine Growth Fund, which is another Covid-19 relief program for Aroostook County businesses. Businesses may apply for both programs but are only eligible to receive one award. The Northern Maine Growth Fund grant is not open currently.

The applications for the Northern Maine Business Relief Program are due October 3, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Gillen
Aroostook County Sheriff To Retire September 1
11 year old Gavin Bell joined an elite club this morning. He had a hole in one.
11 year old joins the Hole in one club.
Cooperative effort between three leagues helps fill soccer schedules.
Cooperative effort allows teams to have full soccer schedules
Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning Floridians that artificial intelligence voice-cloning...
U.S. Marshalls in Maine Warn of Phone Scams
Caribou Rehab is Hiring
Caribou Rehab Employment Opportunities

Latest News

Mobile learning lab will bring bioscience education to Aroostook County
United Way of Aroostook annual backpack giveaway
United Way of Aroostook prepares for backpack giveaway
Red Cross Blood
American Red Cross seeing a shortfall in blood donations throughout summer
MSAD 20
County Schools Struggle To Fill Open Positions