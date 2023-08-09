A relief grant is available to Aroostook County small businesses

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - A small business relief grant that aims to help Aroostook County businesses has opened their applications for the 2023 year.

The Northern Maine Business Relief Program is awarding grants up to $15,000 to small, for-profit businesses that have been established in 2020 or later. To be eligible, businesses need to have less than 250 employees and must show documentation of financial loss.

The grant is for businesses that have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic that were ineligible for other grant funding due to being a new business. The grant is funded by the Northern Maine Development Commission (NMDC), which, according to their website, aims to provide funding to “communities that are underserved and/or economically distressed”.

NMDC also funds the Northern Maine Growth Fund, which is another Covid-19 relief program for Aroostook County businesses. Businesses may apply for both programs but are only eligible to receive one award. The Northern Maine Growth Fund grant is not open currently.

The applications for the Northern Maine Business Relief Program are due October 3, 2023.

