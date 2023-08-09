Steady Showers Taper, Cloud Cover Lingers

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. We’ve seen a good amount of rain within the past 24 hours from this system and this morning the last of the steady showers are now wrapping up as they move to the north and east.

Rain Reports (WAGM)

Looking at some of our rainfall totals recorded within the past 24 hours, totals did vary depending on where you were in the county. The highest totals were recorded in areas to the north like Frenchville picking up on just under one and a half inches of rain. Places like Houlton picked up on just over three quarters of an inch of rain. Given that we have seen most of the steady shower activity taper off at this point, I’m not expecting us to add to our rain totals by much.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This Morning’s Weather Setup shows the system that provided us with the rain weakening and moving up the Gulf of Maine. It is close enough to keep shower chances in the forecast throughout the day and it allows cloud cover to stick around. We will see a weaker area of high pressure form and crest over the region tomorrow allowing for a short return to the sunshine before our unsettled weather pattern returns.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Keeping with our below average high trend, temperatures will struggle to reach the lower 70s by this afternoon. Going hour by hour for you, we won’t really see any breaks in the cloud cover. Scattered showers are possible mainly within the next couple of hours. Anything we do see will be quick to move out of the region. Shower chances diminish once we go into the mid to late afternoon. A clear line develops from the west late in the evening resulting in our overnight lows falling back into the mid to upper 50s. Given that, we will be waking up to plenty of sunshine tomorrow.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Because of the sunshine returning, tomorrow is shaping up to be the best day of the work week. This will also be the best chance for highs reaching the average high mark. Given that clouds will increase further into the daytime ahead of our next system, bringing up the possibility for an isolated thunderstorm developing.

