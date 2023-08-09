United Way of Aroostook prepares for backpack giveaway

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Volunteers at United Way of Aroostook are busy packing backpacks full of school supplies as they prepare for their annual Backpack Giveaway.

Using their own funds in addition to donations from the Stuff the Bus fundraisers that took place across Aroostook County, United Way is able to give away more than their goal of 600 backpacks. They are spending this week packing the bags with the necessities on students back-to-school lists.

Sarah Duncan, Executive Director of United Way of Aroostook, commented on why she believes this fundraiser is important to Aroostook County. “We have so many low-income students across Aroostook County,” she said. “Poverty is a huge issue and school supplies are going – the price has gone up significantly in the past few years. Parents need to decide - are we going to supply the whole school supply list or are we going to provide food on the table? We want to make sure parents don’t have to make that decision and that students are prepared and that they have what they need so they can start the year successfully.”

A number of these backpacks will be given away at ACAP’s Back to School Bash to who pre-registered, free of charge.

ACAP’s Back to School Bash event was originally scheduled for Wednesday, August 9th, but has been postponed to Thursday, August 10th due to poor weather conditions.

