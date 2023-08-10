$100,000 Grant Gifted to Halfway Home Pet Rescue

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - On top of an earlier grant, Halfway Home Pet Rescue in Caribou has received an additional grant of $100,000 dollars from the Elmina B. Sewall Foundation of Maine.

This extra money will help the Halfway Home Pet Rescue start construction at their new location on 40 Broadway in Caribou. This new location gives the organization extra space they need for the cats in their care and for the future cats they will be taking in.

Lisa Smith, administrative coordinator for the Elmina B Sewall Foundation, says, “Feral cat population in many parts of the state has been a problem for a long time so we are trying to help reduce that. Folks can trap a feral cat bring them to Halfway Home and have them spayed or neutered and then release them back out. So that the cat population doesn’t continue to explode.”

Halfway Home Pet Rescue’s founder, Norma Milton, says “The Sewall Foundation stepped forward and they’re helping us do as much as we can with another 100,000-dollar gift. The 100,000 dollars is for this structure.”

Board member of Halfway Home Pet Rescue, Hugh Kirkpatrick, says, “So this grant that we got, that will get us through to the end of the year. Taking this from what it was -- which was basically a warehouse for many years-- and making it fit the function for what this organization takes on.”>

This grant is in addition to the 40 thousand dollars Halfway Home Pet Rescue receives from the foundation to help with spay and neuter clinics.

