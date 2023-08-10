Are Colleges Seeing a Lack of Enrollment in Education Programs?

PRESQUE ISLE, FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) - As the school year is underway, the national conversation regarding the need for teachers continues to make headlines. Schools throughout the nation are seeing a teacher shortage, this includes some schools in the County, but is this shortage being seen in the number of students enrolling as education majors in universities? According to the Director of the Education Program at the University of Maine in Presque Isle Wendi Malenfant, while the number of students enrolling in the education major has stayed steady, there has actually been an increase in the number of EdTechs enrolling in the program to get fully certified as teachers.

Wendi Malenfant, “We have noticed a difference in enrollment we’ve we’re getting more and more online students, students in our your pace program which is a little more flexible for their schedules. A lot of our students are currently working many of them working as EdTech but they’re not able to come to campus that’s why our online asynchronous programs are really supporting them the best right now.”

According to the Director of the Education Program at the University of Maine in Presque Isle, education majoring enrollments have stayed steady. Still, Malenfant has noticed an increase in EdTech enrolling in the program to get fully certified teachers. With this new trend, faculty have made changes to make education more accessible for those who can’t attend traditional classes.

Wendi Malenfant: “We’ve been working with some programs our sister programs in the university system to really support EdTechs in particular and they just need that more schooling and more experience to get those full-time teaching jobs and we’re doing everything we can to support them we have seen an increase in EdTech numbers.”

Loni Nadeau, Assistant Director of Academic Support and Instructional Design at the University of Maine in Fort Kent, saw an increase last fall of six or seven students enrolled which she claims was significant for (name of the program) Nadeau believes that being a reliable institution and source to help mitigate the need for teachers is something the University can do.

Loni Nedeau: “I think just getting the word out that we do have these amazing articulate programs and we work so well with our sister campuses I think that’s important it’s a really good outlet and resource for local students.”

Both Malenfant and Nadeau are proud to have the enrollment numbers they have for the Education program, and both believe that the issue will get better in time.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.