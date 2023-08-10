Cary Medical Center combines CFO and COO into one position

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Cary Medical Center’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Chelsea Reynolds Desrosiers, has been promoted to a new role that combines the CFO and Chief Operating Officer (COO) into a single position. Desrosiers has served as Cary’s CFO for the past five years.

A press release from Cary stated that although the hospital received resumes from multiple potentially qualified candidates, Kris Doody, RN and CEO, felt that promoting Desrosiers “felt like the right decision.”

“We have discussed this idea for a few weeks, and when we brought our Chief Medical Officer and Chief Financial Officer together, a clear vision developed that this was the way to move forward,” Doody says. “We are so fortunate to have such strengths on both the fiscal and clinical side of operations, that we believe this unique model will serve us very well into the future.”

“Certainly I am grateful for this opportunity to expand my leadership role here at Cary,” said Desrosiers. “The hybrid nature of the new position will improve the integration of business operations with a better understanding of clinical realities. I will have a lot to learn on the clinical side but my experience in health care finance will benefit strategic planning, service growth and future development. I have a great, supportive team to work with, and I am excited to take on this new challenge.”

With the combining of the two positions, a new position for Chief of Facilities and Projects Officer has opened at Cary. The role of this position will include managing hospital facilities, special projects and construction, and Environmental of Care.

