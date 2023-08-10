Drier Conditions This Morning, Showers and Storms Return this Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. We are waking up to some drier conditions compared to what we had seen back yesterday. Cloud cover has slowly decreased with some filtered areas of sunshine. As a result our temperatures have started off in the upper 50s and low 60s.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

While this Morning’s Weather Setup looks to be quiet, the brief return to the sunshine will provide some fuel for some showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. With our next system close by, more showers will be in the forecast become heavy at times during the overnight hours and will also provide some chances for thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Today will be the best chance for highs to reach the average high mark with most areas reaching the mid to upper 70s. Given that we will see more sunshine throughout the morning, I wouldn’t be surprised if we set our highs early on. Going hour by hour for you, the best chance at seeing more of the full sunshine will be centered towards the early morning hours. Once we head into the afternoon, we will start to see some pop up showers and storms develop from the west to the east. Anything we do see I expect to stay isolated in nature. Because the full return to the sunshine will be short lived, I’m not anticipating any of the storms we do see to have a chance of becoming severe. More widespread showers develop into the region just after midnight becoming heavy at times. This is when I do expect the bulk of the rainfall accumulation to lie. As a result, overnight lows fall back to the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

As our next system rolls through, it will quickly return our high temperatures back below average struggling to make it towards the 70 degree mark. The heavy bands of rain will continue for the morning commute particularly centered towards areas north and east. It’s worth noting that some of these heavier bands could reduce visibility, so you’ll want to make sure you give yourself plenty of time on the roads and be mindful for any ponding on the roadways. More showers and storms are also possible during the afternoon and evening.

Rain Totals (WAGM)

Rainfall totals between now and tomorrow will stay light to moderate in nature. Most areas will pick up between a half and three quarters of an inch of rainfall. However, I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for some localized higher totals in areas that see more thunderstorms develop and areas that do pick up on more of those heavy bands of rain.

For more on today’s forecast, tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.