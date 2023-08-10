Fort Kent Outdoor Center Biathletes earn podium finishes

By Rene Cloukey
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FORT KENT , Maine (WAGM) -While it is the middle of summer Biathles continues to train for the upcoming season. Over the weekend the Vermont National Guard Biathlon facility in Jericho, Vermont hosted the summer national championships.Fort Kent outdoor Center Biathletes did well.

Dolcie Tanguay won the National Championship in both the Women’s Sprint and Pursuit.

Her sister Rowan won the National Pursuit title in the u 17 division.

Fort Kent Outdoor center also had other podium finishes. Bridget Reusch was second in junior women’s purusit, Caleb Hunter and Quinn Michaud both had third place finishes and Alden Reardon had a fourth place finish.

