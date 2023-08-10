PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Patients have a free resource to learn more about services available. Vanessa Symonick learns more about Find Help on this week’s Medical Monday.

Find help is a free resource available not just here in Aroostook County, but Nationwide to help and provide resources for patients in need. Those resources can include help with food, transportation, housing, caregiving, and even financial advice. Dawn Roberts, the community health, and volunteer coordinator at AR Gould says you can get connected to the resources available through your primary care provider.

Dawn Roberts: “Our providers are using it in the practices, so when someone has been asked a social determinants of health questions, say do you have enough food, the providers can bring that right up for you in their office. They can print out a list of resources available in the area”.

In addition to providers being able connect you to the database and the resources you need, Roberts says you can also visit the service’s website by completing a few simple steps.

Roberts: “They go into find help dot org, they type in their zip code, then they click on which problem it is that they need help with. Say food, transportation, housing, babysitting. There’s a whole host of things.”

And there are some programs that are researched used more than others each month through the database in the county according to Roberts.

Roberts: “Each month we get a report that is run as to which programs were the most used and the most sought after or looked up in find help dot org and we found that social isolation has been a high one especially for our seniors. Food insecurity is also another one that’s high here in Aroostook County.”

She goes on to say that if you are a program looking to be added as a resource for the find help database that you can reach out to her to get connected. Vanessa Symonick Newssource 8.

