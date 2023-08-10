Preventive Steps and Resources Against Internet Crimes Against Children

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

The internet has become a source of learning and playing for children, but it’s also a place where they become vulnerable to predators. Maine’s Computer Crimes Unit in conjunction with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program, and its affiliates work against these types of crimes. Belen Dougherty has more….

Lt. Richards from Maine’s State Police - Computer Task Force told WAGM-TV that Maine has seen an increase in tips regarding the exploitation of children and internet crimes. “Last year we received over 1800 tips. Now that’s a 344% increase over the last 6 years. So, a drastic spike in the Child exploitation tips that are coming into the state of Maine.”

According to Maine’s Attorney General’s website, “Approximately 1 in 5 kids online is sexually solicited but that less than 10 percent of sexual solicitations are reported to authorities. Reports to the Maine Computer Crimes Task Force of Internet child exploitation have increased dramatically in the last few years” (https://www.maine.gov/ag/crime/crimes_we_prosecute/computer_crimes_children.shtml). Lt. Richards states that, “these crimes are filtered through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) which receives reports from the public and internet service providers, then they provide tips that pertain to the state of Maine. The Maine Computer Crimes Unit investigates 75-80% of those crimes, while the remaining 25% is handled by state-local affiliates. Having those 36 Agencies throughout the state, that we can fill those cyber tips out to and have those investigated, just allows for those communities to have that more direct contact and that ability to investigate those crimes, and have the technology facilitated ability within their own community.”

The Affiliate program not only helps with investigations but also as a community outreach program using the (NCMEC) NetSmartz® resources. Lt. Richards expressed that community outreach and education can help prevent these crimes. “Hopefully we are able to implement the NCMEC NetSmartz® programs, (they are) really beneficial in terms of information for parents, kids, and teachers within the community. So, all of those things are accessible through that affiliate program.” Lt. Richards, can’t emphasize enough that something as innocent as an online game played for less than ten minutes can expose a child to a predator. Guardian involvement is crucial at all times to help keep children and teens safe.

What should you do if you suspect or discover your child is a victim of an internet crime? Aside from reporting it to your local authorities remember to STOP the communication with the predator that is attempting this activity, BLOCK them from the platform, shut down the platform, and report it on the site this was taking place. Children are encouraged to TELL a parent or trusted adult that can get involved and help keep that child safe.

Lt Richards wants to remind communities of the shame and stigma victims can feel, as well as their fear to come forward. “Often time there’s embarrassment involved and it’s often hard to see that this will go away, that this will get better, and that we can make this stop. No, the child or teenager is not going to be in trouble in any way for that.”

For more resources as well as a list of the 7 affiliates in the County working with the ICAC task force, visit wagmtv.com. Belen Dougherty Newsource 8

A list of ICAC task force Affiliates and investigative help entities in Aroostook County

Homeland Security Investigations

Maine State Police Troop F Troopers

Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office

Aroostook County District Attorney’s Office

Madawaska Police Dept.

Presque Isle Police Dept.

Fort Kent Police Dept.

Web Sources

https://www.maine.gov/ag/crime/crimes_we_prosecute/computer_crimes_children.shtml

https://www.missingkids.org/

https://www.missingkids.org/NetSmartz

