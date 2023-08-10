Prioritize Safety: Remember to Dial 811 Before Digging - Summit Natural Gas of Maine Urges Vigilance

Yarmouth, Maine (August 10, 2023) (WAGM) -Summit Natural Gas of Maine (Summit) reminds customers that August 11th is a great time to remember the critical importance of calling 811 before any digging project. Calling 811 three working days before a digging project allows local utilities to mark underground utility lines. An underground utility line is damaged every few minutes because someone decided to dig without first contacting 811.

“Every diffing project, no matter how large or small, requires contacting 811 to ensure underground utilities have been marked appropriately before digging,” said Nathan Knell, Vice President of Operations Support. “At Summit, safety is our top priority, and simply calling 811 three working days before a yard project can ensure the safety of you, your family, and your neighborhood.”

When you contact 811, your local utility companies will mark the approximate location of any buried lines in your yard so that you don’t risk injuring yourself or disrupting utility service to the neighborhood. If you plan to dig near a marked utility line. Striking a single line can cause repair costs, inconvenient outages and fines, severe injuries, and even death. Every digging project warrant contacting 811 by phone or online. For example, things like installing mailbox, building a deck, planting a tree, and laying a patio are some examples of digging projects requiring a free 811 request at least a few days before breaking ground.

The depth of utility lines can vary for several reasons, such as erosion, previous digging projects, and uneven surfaces. Utility lines need to be properly marked because even when digging only a few inches or in a location marked previously, the risk of striking an underground utility line still exists. Visit www.811beforeyoudig.com or summitnaturalgasmaine.com/NaturalGas Safety for more information about 811 and safe digging practices.

Background on Summit Utilities, Inc.

Summit Utilities, Inc. Owns natural gas distribution subsidiaries that operate in Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas. The company provides safe, clean, and affordable natural gas to businesses and residents in six states through Arkansas Oklahoma Gas, Colorado Natural Gas, Summit Natural Gas of Maine, Summit Natural Gas of Missouri, Summit Utilities Arkansas, and Summit Utilities Oklahoma. Each of Summit’s natural gas distribution and transmission subsidiaries constructs and installs natural gas distribution systems with the goal of supporting economic development by providing safe and reliable natural gas to residential and commercial customers through exceptional customer service and commitment to community. Overall, Summit entities serve approximately 625,000 customers (about half the population of Hawaii) and operate more than 23,400 miles (about 37658.65 km) of pipeline.

