Showers Work Back in Tonight, with Showers and Storms Possible Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. After more sunshine during the day today, things ended up being better than expected during the afternoon and evening hours. The area of low pressure and cold front that was expected to bring showers and thunderstorms through during the afternoon hours stalled out just to our west. This will eventually bring more widespread showers and downpours through later tonight into the early morning hours of Friday. A change in the forecast means steady rain showers are now less likely during the day Friday, with more scattered showers and thunderstorms now possible. This also means some changes in the weekend forecast, with Saturday not featuring as much sunshine as we were originally thinking earlier this week.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of this evening shows cloud cover increasing later tonight along with shower chances. Showers are beginning to work in over western areas this evening, and will spread eastward later tonight into tomorrow morning. The heaviest of the rain shower activity looks to fall just after midnight over western areas, with the bulk of the population seeing showers and downpours during the early morning hours of Friday. Showers begin to taper off just after Sunrise tomorrow morning, with showers wrapping up from west to eat until after the morning commute. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s for most places. Rain showers and cloud cover during the overnight hours will work to keep temperatures on the warmer side.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with downpours during the early morning hours, with most of the activity wrapping up just after the morning commute. More showers are likely during the day tomorrow, but they’ll be more scattered in nature compared to the widespread activity that we saw during the overnight hours. Showers and storms continue through the afternoon and into the evening, before most of the shower chances wrap up before midnight. This will leave us with clearing skies tomorrow night, and setting us up with a nicer start to the day Saturday. High temperatures tomorrow will be cooler than today, only making it into the upper 60s and lower 70s by the afternoon. Any breaks in the clouds that we see tomorrow will help boost temperatures even more, but right now I think the chance to see any breaks in the clouds remain low.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.