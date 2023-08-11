45th Anniversary of First Successful Transatlantic Balloon Flight

By WAGM News
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

45 years ago today, the first successful Transatlantic Balloon flight departed from a potato field in Presque Isle.

The Double Eagle II, piloted by Ben Abruzzo, Maxie Anderson and Larry Newman took off from Presque Isle on August 11, 1978 and began it’s 137 hour and 6 minute journey, landing just north of Paris, France in a barley field six days later on August 17th.

The flight was the fourteenth known attempt to cross the Atlantic by helium balloon.

A monument was erected in 1981 commemorating the flight at the launch site off Spraugeville Road, which displays a replica of the balloon.

