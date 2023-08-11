5 malnourished children found in basement, prosecutors say; mother charged with neglect

RACINE, Wisc. (WISN) - A judge issued a $1 million bond for a Wisconsin woman who is accused of starving her five children.

Dashja Turner appeared in court for the first time on Thursday for five charges of child neglect.

Officials found the five children in July living in a dark and dirty basement, according to prosecutors.

A newly-released criminal complaint said investigators found Turner’s five children, ages 1 to 14 years old, living in the unfinished basement with purple paint covering every window.

“There was one twin size air mattress in the first room of the basement. On the air mattress, there were four frail, unkept children. The mattress had a single sheet covering it. No pillows or blankets,” the complaint states.

“This is an egregious type of case as far as the care of the children goes,” Racine County court commissioner John Bjelajac said.

The complaint also states several of the siblings were found wearing only socks.

“It hurts very badly because I’m begging, texting you every holiday, every birthday, like, ‘Can I have my son?’ ‘Where are you?’ I get ignored,” Rickie Stevens, the father to Turner’s 7-year-old child, said.

Demitrice Brooks’ 14-year-old daughter has never seen a dentist and weighed 54 pounds, according to investigators.

“It’s painful,” Brooks said.

Turner sat silent during her court appearance Thursday.

“I think the exposure, the absolutely abhorrent conditions of these children were in, warrant $1 million cash given the seriousness of the offense,” Brooke Erickson, Racine County’s assistant district attorney, said.

Defense attorney Alexander Lee Hahn argued “a $1,000 cash bond is more appropriate” given her financial status, but the judge sided with the state’s recommendation.

Turner told investigators the children were being home schooled, according to the criminal complaint. Prosecutors said they have not seen a professional educator in several years.

Copyright 2023 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.