Back to School Bash gives support to Aroostook County families

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A community event brought families, fun, food, and free backpacks together in Presque Isle.

The Aroostook County Action Program (ACAP) held their Back to School Bash on August 10, 2023. The event included a job fair, games and activities for kids, a wide selection of free clothes from ACAP’s community closet, and United Way’s annual backpack giveaway.

“Today’s about the kids,” says event organizer, Kim Guerrette Michaud Backpacks. “The smiles as they’re coming out with the backpacks . . . they get to pick out their own backpacks – their own color, their own size, what they want, what appeals to them.” At the event kids could also enjoy games, snacks, and balloon animals.

“As a sidebar,” Michaud continues, “there’s a lot of resources available for the parents to make the kids’ transition into the new school year easier too.”

United Way of Aroostook provided roughly 650 backpacks that will be distributed across Aroostook County to families who need support in getting their child school supplies. United Way, along with donations from the community, funded the purchase of the backpacks and the supplies inside them, while ACAP helped to distribute the bags.

Sarah Duncan, the Executive Director of United Way of Aroostook, commented on her experience in this program. “To make a difference in a child’s life at the start of school is just one of the most rewarding things you can do,” she says.

Michaud noted that kids must have school supplies in order to properly focus on their education. “If children don’t have those things their focused, their worried, on the school supplies and not on the education,” she said. Duncan agreed, stating, “It’s giving them the excitement to start the school year but also the confidence because a child who’s going into school that does not have these items and is not prepared is not going to have the confidence and the energy to start the school year.”

The event included a job fair targeted at parents who are looking to pursue a new career path once their kids go back to school. The fair included ACAP along with 8 other booths of Aroostook County employers.

“We wanted to have a job fair in conjunction with out Back to School Bash as we feel that when kids are going back to school it’s a good time for parents to be thinking about new careers,” says Roger Pelletier, the recruiter for ACAP. “We’d like to provide the parents some opportunity as well as children to move forward with a new career path, or to obtain new skills to make themselves more marketable.”

The rest of the backpacks that have been put together by United Way of Aroostook will be distributed at other events in Aroostook County over the next couple of weeks.

