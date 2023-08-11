Hail Explained

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - During thunderstorms, you may see hail, but what causes it to form and how large can a hailstone get? Meteorologist Vanessa Symonick explains.

During a thunderstorm, you may be able to notice ice pellets falling to the ground and those ice pellets are what is known as hail. But how does a hail stone form? It has to do with frozen water droplets and updrafts that we see within the thunderstorm. So those frozen water droplets are swept up by the updrafts and they’re encountering that freezing level within the cloud. As they encounter the freezing level, a layer of ice will be added to that stone, and that keeps happening. So essentially think of it as the layers of an onion. You’re continuing to add that layer of ice to the ice pellet and eventually what happens is the weight of the hailstone exceeds the force of the updraft and that will cause the hailstone to fall back to the ground. So how big can a hailstone eventually get?

Well here locally, we typically deal with the smaller end of the scale starting with pea sized hail. That’s around a quarter inch in diameter. Sometimes we may be able to pick up on marble sized hail and even penny sized hail. But those sizes of hail can actually get up to the size of a grapefruit. And that’s indicated by four and a half inches in diameter. So that is something definitely worth causing a lot of damage.

Now the hail sizes and updraft speeds are correlated. So with your pea sized hail, those updraft speeds are right around twenty five mph. Marble sized, right around thirty five mph and then we go up to forty mph with penny sized hail. But as you continue to go up the scale, those updraft speeds, if we look at baseball sized hail, we’re looking at updraft speeds of around eighty mph and with the size of a grapefruit, those updraft speeds are right around one hundred mph. With just under fifty days left in the summer season here we still have plenty more chances at seeing a thunderstorm develop and some chances at seeing some hail fall to the ground. Meteorologist Vanessa Symonick, Newssource 8.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.