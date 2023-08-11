Shower Chances Continue This Weekend, with Some Sunshine Mixed in

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. After another active weather day across the county today, changes are on the way for tomorrow. The area of low pressure that’s been providing the soggy weather continues to sit over us this evening. This will result in shower chances over the next couple of hours, before tapering off later tonight as the low pressure system exits the region. Clearing skies later tonight will allow for some sunshine tomorrow morning, but it will end up being short-lived, as more cloud cover returns to the region during the day tomorrow. The second half of the weekend features more shower and thunderstorms chances, with unsettled weather continuing into next week.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of this evening shows clearing skies expected, mainly over southern areas tonight. The best chance to see clearing skies will be the further south and west you are in the county, with cloud cover clinging on over northern and eastern areas. Low temperatures tonight will cool off close to where they should be this time of year. Low temperatures are expected to fall back into the mid to upper 50s for most places. Westerly winds will continue to be gusty overnight tonight into tomorrow morning.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with some breaks in the clouds, but that won’t last long. More cloud cover is expected to fill into the region tomorrow, resulting in mostly cloudy skies for most places by the afternoon and evening hours. Shower chances remain low during the day tomorrow, but will begin to increase tomorrow night. A widespread area of showers is expected tomorrow night into the early morning hours of Sunday, resulting in another soaking rain for most spots before sunrise Sunday. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to climb into the lower to mid 70s by the afternoon. Spots that are able to hang onto the sunshine a bit longer during the day tomorrow will likely see temperatures climb a few more degrees.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Widespread showers taper off during the morning hours of Sunday, with some breaks in the clouds possible late morning into the early afternoon. Keep in mind any sunshine that we see during the day Sunday will add to the instability in the atmosphere, resulting in more showers an thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could be on the stronger side, but at this point the Storm Prediction Center just has us under a general risk for thunderstorms. High temperatures Sunday will be similar to tomorrow, only making it into the lower 70s by the afternoon hours. Southerly winds will be light during the day Sunday, not having much of an impact on temperatures during the day.

Sunday's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great weekend!

