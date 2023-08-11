Shower and Storm Chances This Afternoon, Drier Conditions Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Friday morning everyone. We are waking up to some gloomier conditions across the region because of some heavier bands of rain pushing through the region early on. With most of the heavy rain behind us at this point, our weather pattern will continue to remain more unsettled with some additional chances for showers and storms this afternoon and evening.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

The heavy bands of rain have been associated with a stronger front sitting just over the region. Not only will this system keep shower chances in the forecast throughout the day, but it will also return our temperatures back below average for most of the 8 day stretch. Tomorrow is shaping up to be the better of the two days this weekend with mainly dry conditions, but it will be paired with an increase in cloud cover ahead of our next system on Sunday.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Temperatures this morning have consistently been starting off into the low 60s as a result of cloud cover sticking around. By this afternoon, we return to temperatures struggling to make it towards the 70 degree mark. Going hour by hour for you, scattered to isolated showers remain in the forecast throughout the morning and into the afternoon. The best chance for any storms developing will be centered towards the mid to late afternoon and in areas to the far north based on how this system has been tracking. I’m not anticipating any storms we do see to become severe because of how quick they will be to move out of the region and the lack of sunshine. Cloud cover slowly decreases by the time we head into the overnight hours, but not by much and as a result, our overnight lows will fall back towards the mid to upper 50s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Highs will spend another day tomorrow into the upper 60s and low 70s. It is expected to be the best day of the weekend with drier conditions present. However, it will be paired with more of an increase in cloud cover.

WPC Rain Totals (WAGM)

Looking at our expected rainfall between now and tomorrow, I do think the bulk of the rainfall accumulation is behind us at this point associated with those heavier bands of rain. Some localized higher totals are possible with area that do pick up on an isolated thunderstorm today. Most areas will pick up on between a quarter and a half inch at best. Our next system will bring some more shower and storm chances on Sunday with highs staying near the 70 degree mark.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.