Throwback Thursday - Acadian Festival ‘83

MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) -

The Acadian Festival in Madawaska has been a celebration of the unique history, culture, and heritage of the Acadian people since 1978 and it’s the focus of this week’s Throwback Thursday with Brian Bouchard.

For 45 years the annual Acadian Festival has filled the streets of Madawaska with the hallmarks of Acadian culture: Family, Friends, Fun and Food. In this week’s Throwback Thursday, we dial the time machine back 40 years to 1983 where WAGM Reporter Al Feinberg captured the excitement and festivities that have made the Acadian Festival a cornerstone of cultural celebration.

Fun Fact, the phone number listed in the story is still active 40 years later, and belongs to the Saint John Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Coming up on tomorrow’s Follow-up Friday, Corey Bouchard looks at what people can expect from this year’s Acadian Festival.

