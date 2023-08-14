11th annual Aaron Henderson Memorial Softball Tournament brings many together to play the game and share memories

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - Many who love the game of softball came out to take part in the Aaron Henderson Memorial Softball in Houlton this past weekend. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter was there on Saturday and has the story.

Brad Fredericks, Event Organizer, says “Aaron was a hero, this event is about getting the community together, Aaron’s family together for a weekend honoring Aaron.”

This year marked the 11th year of the Aaron Henderson Memorial Softball Tournament. This tournament is held every August in the town of Houlton in honor of Sgt. 1st class Aaron Henderson who died serving our country on October 2nd, 2012. The idea of this tournament came about wanting to keep his memory going.

Brad Fredericks: “When I left Aaron’s service, I thought to myself this is not the end. We got to keep Aaron’s memory going. Aaron and I use to play softball with a bunch of friends of ours after high school, Shea D Lane team and I got six or seven of them here still keeping Aaron’s memory alive.”

The tournament normally is a 4 day weekend with events like a homerun derby and games throughout the weekend, but due to the weather over the weekend. The weather threw a curveball on the tournament.

Brad Fredericks: “Unfortunately the weather on Sunday is not going to cooperate, so this year we have decided that we are going to play until we are done. So championship game could be 1 AM, 2 AM in the morning, but all the teams have agreed this is what we are going to do and we got a long day ahead of us.”

On Saturday before the games started, the tournament started off with a pre game ceremony with many family and friends going up to speak sharing memories of Aaron’s life.

Brad Fredericks: “Aaron was probably the nicest guy you had ever met, Aaron would take his shirt off for anybody if they needed something. Not a nicer guy in the world than Aaron, just a great guy. There was a lot of memories with Aaron, we had a lot memories in school, a lot of memories playing softball together, too many to discuss, but all memories that were really good and he’s certainly missed.”

Fredericks says one of the best things about the tournament is bringing family and friends together and donating the money to a worthy cause.

Brad Fredericks: “Everybody that comes together to help make this event go so well, and everything is donated to the Green Beret Foundation at the end of the tournament. For Aaron’s family, and its been a huge success so I am going to keep this going as long as I can.”

A memorable weekend to get together, share memories, and play softball in honor of a 1st class sergeant who sacrificed his life for our country. Isaac Potter News Source 8.

