Hay farmers face disaster designation: financial assistance is available

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - Financial assistance has become available for hay farmers who have been negatively impacted by the frequent rainfall Aroostook County has experienced this year.

The rain has caused Maine to go under a natural disaster designation by the USDA. The Emergency Assistance for Livestock Program (ELAP) and the Conservative Reserve Program (CRP) are running initiatives that could help Aroostook County hay farmers.

Sherry Hamel, State Executive Director for the Farm Service Agency (FSA), explains the CRP initiative. “Due to the excessive rain that we’ve had in the northeast, the secretary of agriculture did implement the emergency haying and grazing on CRP acres,” Hamel says. “What this means is any producer who is currently under a CRP contract can now do one cutting of hay or have a ninety-consecutive-day grazing period on their CRP land.”

The CRP program is only for producers currently under a CRP contract. The ELAP program, however, can be accessed by hay producers who need additional funds to support their livestock. “ELAP is our Emergency Assistance for Livestock Program,” Hamel explains. “So again, for any hay producer, which many are running into problems with hay quality and quantity – they’re not getting their cuttings in, they’re not able to get the machinery on the fields – the ELAP program can help them cover costs of purchasing additional feed.” The deadline for this program is January 2024.

Hamel explains that Aroostook County producers qualify for both programs. “The whole state of Maine is under a disaster designation for excessive rainfall, so all counties are qualifying so long as you have the loss or the CRP acres then you will qualify for these programs,” she states.

Although some producers may not qualify for either of these programs, there may be other programs in the future that could help. “There could be a new program, you know, in three months that someone might qualify for,” Hamel says. “So even though there might not be something today you’re interested in, sign up for our newsletters and stay alert of our programs because there may be something in the future.”

For producers who do not qualify for either of these programs, Hamel suggested FSA’s Noninsured Assistance Program (NAP) or a low-interest loan that has been triggered due to the disaster designation for the state of Maine. She urges hay farmers who are worried about their livestock or hay crops to reach out to their local FSA office to find out what options are available.

For more information in ELAP assistance contact the local USDA Service Center. More information on FSA locations in Aroostook County can be found here.

