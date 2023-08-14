Houlton Native Competes in US Army Forces Command’s Best Squad Competition

FORT CAMPBELL, KY (WAGM) - A Houlton Native is competing in the US Army Forces Command (FORSCOM) Best Squad Competition.

Specialist (SPC) Damien Suitter, Originally from Houlton is currently stationed with the 1st Space Brigade, Space Missile Defense Command in Fort Carson, Colorado. The week-long competition held in Fort Campbell, Kentucky will assess each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. The competition features different fitness and combat related events, ranging from the Army Combat Fitness Test and various weapons lanes to a strenuous 12-mile foot march and detailed individual warrior tasks and squad battle drills. The Best Squad Competition, formally Best Warrior Competition, is an annual event to select the U.S. Army Best Squad, as well as the Noncommissioned Officer of the Year and Soldier of the Year. There are 9 squads each consisting of 5 Soldiers from units across the Army.

The top squad will then compete at Fort Stewart, Georgia., to represent the US Army Forces Command during the U.S. Army’s Best Squad Competition.

Autoplay Caption

Here is a Schedule of Events for the US Army FORSCOM Best Squad Competition:

Aug. 14:

• ACFT: Soldiers will start the competition with Army Combat Fitness Test

• Stress Shoot: Soldiers will begin at their lane’s start point and attack by fire to determine the team with the best marksmanship under pressure.

Aug. 15:

• Helocast: The squads will conduct a HELOCAST insertion (jumping from a helicopter into water and either swimming or using a small boat). Squads will swim approximately 100M to pre-staged boat positions and conduct a timed 200M row in a Zodiac boat, arrive on shore, and remove the boat from the water.

Aug. 16:

• Obstacle Course: Competitors will complete an obstacle course to demonstrate physical ability and teamwork.

• Night Fortitude Test: Events include: a 1/4 mile- run as a squad; row 300 calories; move staged sandbags to a defensive position; rope or pull full ammo sled, followed by unloading and carrying ammo cans to defensive position; move water cans to a defensive position; followed by a moving a .50-caliber weapon to a defensive position; then cross the finish line.

**NOTE: This event, held at Fryar Stadium at Fort Campbell, will be open to the public to cheer on the Soldiers. Prior to the event members of the Fort Campbell community will have an opportunity to challenge themselves on the test prior to the event starting. Encourage family and friends to cheer the Soldiers as they compete.

Aug. 17:

• Army Expert Badges Physical Fitness Assessment: The EPFA is a combat-focused physical assessment and is conducted in the Army Combat Uniform, boots, “slick” body armor with plates and helmet. The implementation of the new EPFA allows units to reduce resources and personnel and provides a validated common standard for all Soldiers striving to attain their respective expert badge.

• M240 Transition Fire: Competitors will conduct an M240 Transition Fire Range to showcase weapons proficiency and ability to work together as a team.

Aug. 18:

• Awards Banquet: During the banquet the FORSCOM Best Squad, NCO of the Year and Soldiers of the Year will be announced.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.