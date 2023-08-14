Medical Monday: Tonsils

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Tonsils are considered a part of the immune system, but how common is it for a patient to have them removed? Vanessa Symonick explains in this week’s Medical Monday.

William Wood: " There’s actually a ring of tissue that the tonsils are a part of in the back of your throat called your pharynx. And there’s similar tissue which is sort of another kind of tonsil in the back of your nose called adenoids and they pay attention to what comes in”.

The tonsils are considered a part of the immune system used to help our body fight off colds and other infections. Dr. William Wood is an otolaryngologist at AR Gould. He says having them can be more important as an infant, but not as important when you get older and there can be cases in which they would have to be removed.

Wood: " Other ENT doctors do that much less now than in decades past. But in Maine, the most common reason is for obstructive sleep apnea.”

It’s important to remember that not every sore throat will lead to a need to have your tonsils removed.

Wood: " Before you decide to remove it, you have to make sure that’s the right treatment, so the diagnosis can take some months because we might do a couple month’s trial of reflux treatment first or recommend that their primary care provider do that. And if the symptom went away, then they don’t need their tonsils out”.

If you do have to have your tonsils out, it can leave your throat sore at first. Dr. Wood says you don’t have to limit what you eat following the procedure, but says some foods may be more painful to swallow than others. For example, chips or foods with a harder texture to them.

Wood: " What I say to patients and families is you can eat whatever you want and particularly in kids, if you don’t eat it all, that’s ok, but you have to drink. Sometimes, littler kids will stop drinking because it hurts to swallow, and they’ll get dehydrated.”

If you think you may need to have your tonsils removed, Wood recommends following up with your primary care provider. From there you can be referred to an ENT. Vanessa Symonick Newssource 8.

