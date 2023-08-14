More Shower Chances Tomorrow, Unsettled Weather Continues

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone. We saw some more scattered showers through the course of the daytime, some filtered areas of sunshine did appear the further we went into the afternoon. Because of the sunshine our temperatures were able to warm up more than I was originally expecting reaching the low to middle 70s.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This Evening’s Weather Setup shows our last system that brought us the severe weather yesterday now racing to the northeast into the Atlantic. One of the reasons we had the scattered showers today was because of a weaker disturbance known as a trough. That is sitting just to our north overhead and will keep shower chances in the forecast going through tomorrow as well. Temperatures will also not really have a chance at reaching near the average high mark.

Tonight's Lows (WAGM)

Lows tonight will fall back into the mid to upper 50s. Going hour by hour for you through the remainder of this evening, shower chances will eventually taper off. That will leave us with some enhanced cloud cover overnight tonight and into the early morning hours of tomorrow. Most if not all of the morning hours tomorrow will remain dry with the exception of a few isolated showers developing.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow’s highs will be slightly cooler than what we had dealt with this afternoon eventually reaching closer to the 70 degree mark. Most if not all of the shower activity we do see will be centered towards the afternoon and evening hours and be more scattered in nature. This will likely result in very minimal rainfall accumulations overall. At best most areas between now and tomorrow will pick up on an additional tenth of an inch of rainfall accumulation. Some localized higher totals are possible.

