More Shower Chances Tomorrow, Unsettled Weather Continues

Vanessa's Monday Evening Forecast
By Vanessa Symonick
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone. We saw some more scattered showers through the course of the daytime, some filtered areas of sunshine did appear the further we went into the afternoon. Because of the sunshine our temperatures were able to warm up more than I was originally expecting reaching the low to middle 70s.

This Evening's Weather Setup
This Evening's Weather Setup(WAGM)

This Evening’s Weather Setup shows our last system that brought us the severe weather yesterday now racing to the northeast into the Atlantic. One of the reasons we had the scattered showers today was because of a weaker disturbance known as a trough. That is sitting just to our north overhead and will keep shower chances in the forecast going through tomorrow as well. Temperatures will also not really have a chance at reaching near the average high mark.

Tonight's Lows
Tonight's Lows(WAGM)

Lows tonight will fall back into the mid to upper 50s. Going hour by hour for you through the remainder of this evening, shower chances will eventually taper off. That will leave us with some enhanced cloud cover overnight tonight and into the early morning hours of tomorrow. Most if not all of the morning hours tomorrow will remain dry with the exception of a few isolated showers developing.

Tomorrow's Highs
Tomorrow's Highs(WAGM)

Tomorrow’s highs will be slightly cooler than what we had dealt with this afternoon eventually reaching closer to the 70 degree mark. Most if not all of the shower activity we do see will be centered towards the afternoon and evening hours and be more scattered in nature. This will likely result in very minimal rainfall accumulations overall. At best most areas between now and tomorrow will pick up on an additional tenth of an inch of rainfall accumulation. Some localized higher totals are possible.

For more on this evening’s forecast tune in to this Evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Evening's Weather Setup
Shower Chances Continue This Weekend, with Some Sunshine Mixed in
In this Nov. 2, 2020, file photo, the NFL logo is displayed at midfield during an NFL football...
Rhamondre Stevenson 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
.
45th Anniversary of First Successful Transatlantic Balloon Flight
Cary Medical Center combines CFO and COO into one position
Gina Helsel was startled by a bear while letting her dog out on her front porch in the early...
Caught on camera: Bear scares woman outside her front door

Latest News

Vanessa's Monday Evening Forecast
Weather on the Web 8-14-23 pm
Visibility
Unsettled Weather Continues, Showers Possible This Afternoon
Vanessa's Monday Morning Forecast
Weather on the Web 8-14-23 am
This Evening's Weather Setup
Shower Chances Continue This Weekend, with Some Sunshine Mixed in