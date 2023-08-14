Schools offer support for students from low-income backgrounds

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - Children who grow up in poverty are more likely to face challenges in school due to potential developmental challenges they may face, according to the National Library of Medicine. These children often have less resources available to them, from technology to support services, which makes it even more difficult for them to succeed in education.

In Aroostook County, schools want to make sure that all students have the resources they need to approach education, whether that be food, school supplies, or hygiene provisions. An example of this is Presque Isle Highschool, which offers a no-questions-asked community resource.

The ‘Wildcat Cupboard’ offers students resources they may need to be prepared for the school day. Allison Reed, the Director of Guidance for MSAD 1, spoke about the importance of this resource, which is funded by community donations.

“The focus is that when our kids come to school they’re available to take in the information that the teachers need to give them,” Reed says. “And I think that most people understand that when you’re hungry, or you’re tired, or you haven’t been able to shower, or things like that, then you’re uncomfortable here at school. We just want to make sure that if you really need something, just come in and take it.”

Houlton Middle/High School offers a program to help students with food insecurity. Edie’s Cupboard, which has been open since 2019, is a free food-pantry for students grades 6-12 that attend Houlton Middle/High School. The pantry aims to provide students with fresh produce, snacks, a drink, and a lunch to ensure that they have enough food each week. Last year the pantry feed 40 kids each week; students did not need to register, and instead could pick up a bag of food after school was dismissed.

“The intentions [of the bags] are not to provide full meals anymore for the whole weekend or vacation, but to support parents who struggle to provide healthy snacks or lunch options, especially if they are at work,” says Bouchard, founder of the project. Bouchard confirms that she plans to run this cupboard again this school year if she can secure the volunteers and sponsorship.

In addition to these two schools, many districts across Aroostook County say that they will provide students with additional resources if needed. Those who need assistance with basic necessities are advised to contact the school principal, who will be able to direct them to the appropriate resources. People who want to donate to help students in need may contact their local school to see what projects they are currently running.

