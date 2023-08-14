“There’s a lot of responsibility that goes into the most precious cargo on the road” says school bus driver

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - Distracted driving, speeding, and ignoring school bus signals can put children in danger. As we head into the back-to-school season, law enforcement and school officials offer some advice on ways that you can ensure kid’s safety as they’re traveling to and from school.

Gerry Guilbeault, a bus driver and the Transportation Director for the Southern Aroostook Community School, speaks about the potential risks posed to students as they travel to school. “There’s a lot of responsibility that goes into the most precious cargo on the road”, Guilbeault says.

Deputy Chief Chris Hayes, of the Presque Isle Police Department, provides insight to some of the biggest risks to children. “I’d say the biggest safety risks we have are usually with the younger children needing to cross the street, either to get into the bus or to walk to school” he says. “So what I suggest to parents would be to always walk their kids across the street when they get onto the bus – even though the bus has lights and a stop sign, it’s still very important to be there.”

Robert Gagnon, who is the Operations Maintenance and Transportation Director for MSAD 1, warned community members to be aware of younger children who are using school buses for the first time. He advised that drivers show patience as these kids may be more at risk due to not understanding the dangers of crossing the street. “Drivers have a lot of responsibility with trying to watch the road, trying to keep children under control, and of course, when school starts in September, we got the four-year-olds who have never been on a bus before, so they don’t know rules and/or they don’t understand them that well,” Gagnon says.

In areas where kids walk to school, parents should prepare their children in advance to the first day of classes. “When it comes to walking to school, I would suggest that parents walk the route with their children at least a couple times, make sure they’re finding the fastest way to school, the safest way to school, and then make sure that kids themselves know how to cross the street carefully,” says Deputy Chief Hayes.

Gagnon also noted that parents who drop off their children should be careful of obeying school bus signals. “We have a lot of instances where parents and/or siblings dropping off their younger sibling at a school and a bus is sitting there with the red lights on and they figure ‘oh, we’re on school grounds, I can pass the bus.’ When the lights are activated, no matter where that bus is, you have to stop by law,” Gagnon says.

Although traffic is less of a concern in rural areas, there are other challenges that bus drivers may face such as wildlife and poor road conditions. Because safety risks differ depending on location, school staff teach children about transportation safety and urge parents to do their part in educating their children, too.

Guilbeault explains that the Southern Aroostook Community School teaches and refreshes children on the proper way to get on and off a bus every year on the first day of school. “They practice getting on and off the bus. Bus drivers go and they’ll show them what’s the proper way to . . . cross the street.”

Finally, Deputy Chief Hayes warns about distracted drivers, stating that distracted driving is typically the biggest cause for school traffic violations. He warns that parents should educate their children on how to be aware of their surroundings so that if a violation does occur, they will be prepared. “There’s often a lot of outside distractions for drivers nowadays,” Deputy Chief Hayes says, “so once again parents need to teach their kids to be cognitive of their surrounding at all times and don’t be relying on the drivers themselves.”

School officials urge community members to be understanding when sharing the road with bus drivers, and to be aware that traffic will change as schools go back in session in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.