Unsettled Weather Continues, Showers Possible This Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. We certainly did have some active weather within the past 24 hours with some severe storms moving through the county. While we have since dried things out this morning, moisture is in the air and most of us are waking up to some patchy areas of dense fog. That was why the National Weather Service had placed the county into a dense fog advisory, but that has now since expired.

Visibility (WAGM)

Looking at where we stand right now with our visibility, we still have some areas with reduced visibility. A lot of the fog this morning has been centered towards areas to the far north and east. Three miles of visibility has been reported in Caribou and here in Presque Isle. So if you are traveling in areas to the north for your commute, you’ll want to make sure you give yourself plenty of extra time out on the roads.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This Morning’s Weather Setup shows the system that brought us the severe weather yesterday now quickly racing to the Northeast, but is close enough to keep us in the cloud cover throughout the daytime with some chances for pop up showers by the afternoon. Any showers we do see will be quick to move out of the region and likely not amount to much. The unsettled weather continues throughout the work week, but not every day will be a total washout. This will also cause our temperatures to stay below average.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Speaking of below average temperatures, highs this afternoon will struggle to make it past the 70 degree mark. Going hour by hour for you, cloud cover sticks around throughout the morning, but we stay mainly dry. That will change as we head into the afternoon. The best chance for any pop up showers developing will likely be centered towards the lunchtime hours. Any showers we do see will result in very minimal rainfall accumulations overall. Shower chances likely continue going into the mid to late evening eventually briefly drying things out by the overnight hours. That puts our overnight lows into the mid to upper 50s.

WPC Rain Totals (WAGM)

Showers are once again likely going into tomorrow mainly centered towards the afternoon and evening hours. Highs are expected to be slightly cooler compared to what we will see today eventually rising closer to the 70 degree mark. Estimated rainfall totals between today and tomorrow will be very minimal. Most locations will pick up on around a tenth of an inch overall. Some localized higher totals are possible.

