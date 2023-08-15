Caswell resident facing multiple drug charges

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) - A Caswell resident is facing multiple drug charges stemming from an August 7 arrest in Fort Fairfield.

31-year-old Brianna Reed was charged with Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Furnishing of Scheduled Drugs and violation of conditions of release. Reed was stopped for a traffic violation by the Fort Fairfield Police on the Limestone Road in Fort Fairfield. Following a brief investigation, a narcotics detection dog from the U.S. Border Patrol alerted officers to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

Reed was also recently indicted by the Aroostook County Grand Jury for Unlawful Trafficking in Scheduled Drugs from an incident in March of this year.

