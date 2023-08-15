Family Gifted House Through ACAP “Whole Family Approach”

LIMESTONE, Maine (WAGM) -

They say a house is made of bricks and beams, but a home is made of hopes and dreams, and for one county family, those dreams are coming true. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story.

“It’s been absolutely amazing, very humbling, a lot of happy tears and sad tears…”

Melissa Wilcox of Limestone expresses her gratitude at a housewarming party held by ACAP for her and her family. Wilcox and her partner, Parys Ciuksza were gifted the Albert Road home through an unusual set of circumstances. The home and the property it sits on was gifted to ACAP through the Estate of Duncan Mackenzie who wanted to ensure that it would be placed in the hands of a family in need of a home to call their own.

“He wanted it just to go to somebody in need. It wasn’t a typical request that we have for our agency, as you can imagine, we aren’t gifted houses all the time. But it was a wonderful opportunity to be able to find a family that was truly working towards self-sufficiency.” says Heidi Rackliffe – Director of Programs for ACAP

According to Rackliffe, the family is part of what ACAP calls the “Whole Family Approach”, working with the family through multiple programs to provide them with resources and support to better themselves. The couple started the process of looking for a home to purchase through the pandemic, but was unsuccessful. In October, their young son Troy was diagnosed with Leukemia, putting further strain on the family and their finances, as they have to travel for his treatment. The family had given up hope of having a place to call home, and that’s when ACAP told them about this generous gift.

“When Mellissa told me the first time about this house, I laughed at her, I laughed it off like “No way, it’s not real” and then every week she was talking to me about it, and when we went up and looked at it was like “Okay, but we don’t have any money, how are we going to pay for it?” says Ciuksza.

Through a combination of a Community Development Block Grant and financing from Machias Savings bank, the home was renovated to suit this family, which they are grateful for. As for ACAP, this is a first, but they hope it won’t be the last time they can do something like this for a family in need. A small ceremony was held, where the family was given housewarming gifts as they embark on the journey of home ownership.

