Patten Lumbermen’s Museum Celebrating 60 years

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Patten Lumbermen’s Museum is celebrating 60 years. Folks got together for a celebration of heritage and history for Maine’s Loggers and also to grab a classic meal well-known by the Lumbermen throughout history. The Museum hosted its annual Bean Hole Dinner. The event happens every year on the second Saturday in August. For many in the community, this event wrapped up a whole week of celebrations for the Patten Pioneer Days.

Libby “This is the way the loggers used to do it in the lumber camps and in river drives. The cooks would dig a hole and put the beans in the ground with all the ingredients. My favorite part is taking the good-looking pot of beans out of the ground.”

Rogers “Each activity between Pioneer Days and Shin Pond --if you will-- enhances the museum and vice versa. That’s the key. The Beans is an annual one that celebrates the arrival of the steam log hauler across the street. My Grandfather’s father was a lumberman and he left Patten and came back in 50 years and him and a guy named Caleb Scribner decided that this way of life was disappearing. And they built the first building in the center there in 1962 and incorporated it in 1963. And that’s why we’re celebrating our 60th anniversary.”

According to Rogers, the Lumbermen’s Museum is a place the community is proud of because it helps to put Patten, Maine on the map.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.