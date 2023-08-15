Shower Chances Become More Isolated This Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. For the second day in a row, we are waking up to some patchy areas of dense fog throughout the region. Most of the fog has been centered towards areas north and east where we saw more scattered showers develop into the region. That allowed for the presence of moisture in the atmosphere to continue. With that in mind, you’ll want to make sure you give yourself plenty of extra time on the roads. Any fog that we are dealing with right now will likely burn off through the course of the next couple of hours.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This Morning’s Weather Setup shows a stronger system sitting well towards our south. Based on how this system has been tracking, it will likely keep widespread showers away from the region. At best, most areas will be picking up on more isolated shower activity resulting in very minimal rainfall accumulations overall. Our weather pattern will continue to remain more unsettled to round out the work week. This will also continue to keep our high temperatures below average.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Highs today will eventually reach the upper 60s and low 70s. Going hour by hour for you, it will be a very similar setup to what we had seen back yesterday. Cloud cover and drier conditions will prevail throughout the course of the morning hours. There will be some chances for breaks in the cloud cover particularly once we see those dense areas of fog burn off. The best chance at seeing any pop up showers developing will be centered towards the afternoon and evening. Shower chances will slowly fizzle out once we head into the mid to late evening. Lows will once again fall back into the upper 50s and low 60s with the possibility for some patchy areas of fog developing.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow’s highs are expected to be slightly cooler than this afternoon landing closer to the 70 degree mark. Cloud cover will persist for the morning hours with direr conditions, but more steadier showers are likely once we head into the afternoon and evening.

