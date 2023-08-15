Shower and Thunderstorm Chances Likely Tomorrow Afternoon; Some Sunshine Possible Thursday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. After more fog and cloud cover to start the day today, some sunshine made an appearance late morning into the afternoon, especially the further north you were in the county. Cloud cover hung around over southern areas during the afternoon along with a few isolated showers developing. This activity is thanks to an area of low pressure sitting to the south of New England this evening. This unorganized low will push north once again tomorrow, allowing for more cloud cover and shower chances, before eventually exiting the region tomorrow night. This will leave us with nicer weather for Thursday, with more sunshine and milder temperatures.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows clear skies lasting until about midnight tonight. Cloud cover is expected to take back over as temperatures fall back very close to the dew point. This will eventually lead to areas of fog developing during the overnight hours tonight and into tomorrow morning. This will likely reduce visibility just before through just after sunrise, with the daytime heating helping much of the fog burn off tomorrow morning. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s for most spots. Easterly winds are expected to be light during the overnight hours, helping to keep humid air in place through tomorrow morning.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

After fog burns off tomorrow morning, cloud cover is expected to linger during the morning hours into the afternoon. I can’t rule out some breaks in the clouds, but any breaks that we do see will be short-lived, with cloud cover quickly filling back in during the early afternoon hours. Shower chances begin over southern areas during the early afternoon, and continue to push north going into the late afternoon and evening hours. Most of the shower chances taper off tomorrow night, with cloud cover trying to break apart before Thursday morning. High temperatures will be cooler tomorrow compared to today, with most places seeing high temperatures make in into the upper 60s. Southeasterly winds remain light during the day tomorrow, adding a bit of a chill to the air tomorrow.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

