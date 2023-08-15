Vehicle Pursuit Leads to Multiple Arrest

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) - In Fort Fairfield a short vehicle pursuit on Saturday night led to the arrest of two people.

According to the Fort Fairfield Police, a dark vehicle was seen traveling on the North Caribou Road at a high rate of speed, which police say turned out to be in excess of 30 MPH over the speed limit. Police attempted to pull over the jeep, but say the driver refused to stop. Police pursued, but ended the pursuit because of safety concerns due to speed and erratic driving.

The vehicle was found a short time later on a dead-end road off the Grimes Road in Caribou. Police say they attempted to approach the vehicle, but again the driver of the jeep tried to flee the scene and in the process struck a tree next to the parked police cruiser. The driver and passenger were ordered out of the vehicle and arrested without further incident

34-year-old Kyle Williams of Houlton was taken into custody and charged with Eluding an Officer, Operating after Habitual Offender Revocation, Driving to Endanger, Operating Under the Influence of Drugs, Attaching False Plates and Violation of Conditions of Release. Williams also had an active arrest warrant for eluding a Caribou Police Officer attempting to stop him during a previous incident on July 13 of this year. He will be due to appear in Presque Isle District Court on November 8, of this year.

William’s passenger, 23-year-old Scott Long of Presque Isle was also arrested on an unrelated warrant.

The Fort Fairfield Officer also identified William’s passenger during the incident as 23-year-old Scott Long of Presque Isle who was also arrested on an unrelated warrant

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.