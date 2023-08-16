Alaska Memories: Rene Cloukey’s Travel Diary Part 2

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A two week trip to Alaska made for new friendships and numerous memories for 45 travelers from all over the Country.

Rene Cloukey and 15 WAGM Viewers were a part of the adventure. Here is part two of his travel diary.

From buses to planes to cruise ships and trains. There was a little of everything on this trip

(Londa Brown):” We had so many different forms of transportation. The Cruise the Yukon Passage all the things we were able to witness.”

Thousands of miles traveled from Presque Isle Maine to the Yukon and Alaska. Every mile in Yukon and Alaska brought breathtaking beauty and adventure. On Day 5 we left Whitehorse in the Yukon and drove to Tok Alaska. It was a 400 mile bus ride, but didn’t seem that long as everyone was looking at the scenery. We stopped at several spots along the way to take pictures and take in the sites. We arrived back in Alaska and stopped for a group photo opportunity on the Canadian American border in Yukon and Alaska.

We learned about the Trans Alaska Pipeline that runs 800 miles from Prudhoe Bay to the south of Valdez. In 2022 an average of 483 thousand barrel a day run through the pipleline and the system shipped 176 million barrels of oil throughout last year. We also followed in the Gold prospectors footsteps as we panned for gold

(Peter Fitzpatrick):” I really liked the way he explained how hard the people worked to come up here. The gold digging, I would say less than 1 percent hit it. Unbelievable the hardships they went through.”

We spent two nights in Fairbanks taking in everything that area had to offer and then we continued to Denali National Park and wouldn’t you know it, that was the only day that we had clouds and rain.

But thanks for Darryl Hitchcock’s perseverence as he scouted the Denali wilderness and spotted a Caribou. Darryl and his Son Wesley who will graduate from Caribou High School next spring made many memories together.

(Wesley Hitchcock:” I saw a lot of new things. Glaciers and animals. Really fun.”

(Darryl Hitchcock:”) It was get ready for the next day. Explore more things. It was awesome.”

Another fan and son traveled together also. Steve and Chad Bechard made many memories during the trip.

(Chad Bechard):” Things that we have talked about seeing for a long time. I would say a bucket list trip for both of us. So being able to do it together made it even more exciting.”

Tomorrow night we will continue the Alaska Adventure as we take another form of transportation.Rene Cloukey NewsSource 8.

